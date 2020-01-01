The Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. is this week and so today the FlightSim.Com Store starts its annual Thanksgiving Sale, with discounts on hundreds of flight simulator add-ons at up to 50%. Below you'll see which publishers and authors are starting their sales today; others will join the sale as the week goes on.
- Aeroproyecto 25% off
- Boundless Simulations 50% off
- CR-1 Software 50% off
- Final Approach 30% off
- FS2Crew - varies
- FSoftware 30% off
- Just Flight 33% off
- Neil's Tours 20% off
- Perfect Flight 40% off
- Rolling Cumulus 30% off
- SimWorks Studios 30% off
- Skysong Soundworks 10% off
- Taburet 30% off
- TopSkills 15% off
- vFlyteAir 40% off
- Virtuacol 30% off