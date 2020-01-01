  • Sky Blue Radio Hosts Aviation Legend Patty Wagstaff

    Sky Blue Radio Hosts Aviation Legend Patty Wagstaff

    This Sunday on the Haggis and Poutine Show at 1400z (Nov 29th, 2020), Willy Canuck has a chat with Patty Wagstaff about her incredible life in aviation. Patty talks about her memories as a young woman who entered a male-dominated industry and emerged as one of the most recognized aviators in the World.

    Now a retired champion from aerobatic competition, Patty chats about her ongoing adventures as an aerobatic instructor and air show favourite.

    Willy and Patty also discuss the ever-increasing role of women in aviation, the wide range of job opportunities in the industry and even the impact of flight simulation!

    Set to a mix of classic rock hits from the 60's through the 80's, this edition of the Haggis and Poutine will be a special treat!

    You can check out Patty’s exploits in affiliation with Sporty’s Pilot Shop on Youtube.

    Special thanks to Dominic Smith, Editor of FlightSim.Com.

