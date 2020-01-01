Sky Blue Radio Hosts Aviation Legend Patty Wagstaff

This Sunday on the Haggis and Poutine Show at 1400z (Nov 29th, 2020), Willy Canuck has a chat with Patty Wagstaff about her incredible life in aviation. Patty talks about her memories as a young woman who entered a male-dominated industry and emerged as one of the most recognized aviators in the World.

Now a retired champion from aerobatic competition, Patty chats about her ongoing adventures as an aerobatic instructor and air show favourite.

Willy and Patty also discuss the ever-increasing role of women in aviation, the wide range of job opportunities in the industry and even the impact of flight simulation!

Set to a mix of classic rock hits from the 60's through the 80's, this edition of the Haggis and Poutine will be a special treat!

You can check out Patty’s exploits in affiliation with Sporty’s Pilot Shop on Youtube.

Special thanks to Dominic Smith, Editor of FlightSim.Com.

Source