Windsock Announces Progress On LEMB And LLBG

LEMD-Madrid

As far as Madrid we are still working Hard on Madrid Airport. But we will have to wait a while longer why a few things are being worked on. Bust rest assured It will be out very soon.

LLBG-Ben Gurion Airport

We have been keeping this a secret for a while now we have been working on this for a few months And we believe we are at a stage we can show you some WIP screen shots it is not complete yet but we do believe that Ben Gurion will be released Before Madrid.

