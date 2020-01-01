Update On MB.339 For DCS

Well...after the initial announcement we have not shared much on the progress of the MB.339 for DCS...but we are working really hard on it and our plan is to start sharing some details and previews starting sometime in the next weeks.

One of the things we have been working on is a significant improvement in the level of detail and fidelity of all the texture sets. Here are some work-in-progess screen shots... more news soon!

