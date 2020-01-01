UK2000 Releases Inverness 2020HD For MSFS

The airfield started life as Royal Air Force station Dalcross (RAF Dalcross), and was used during the Second World War. Like most old RAF stations it has the classic 3 runway triangle layout. The airfield transferred to civil operations in 1947. During the 1960s-1980s it was used by British European Airways, British Airways and Dan-Air using Viscounts, Tridents and BAC1-11 aircraft.
Today EasyJet, British Airways and Loganair are the main operators at the airport which is now part of Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL). This is a public corporation which also owns Dundee, Islay, Inverness, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh, Tiree and Wick airports.
- Full detail Buildings
- Realistic Ground Markings
- Replacement MSFS airport base image
- UK Runway markings
- Use of MSFS Night lights
- Custom HS Vehicles
- Good Frame Rates
- Full set of signs
- Fencing
- Airliner Static Aircraft (optional)
- GA Static Aircraft
- PBR Materials