Wing42 Bleriot XI Released For MSFS

Wing42's latest addon for Microsoft Flight Simulator warmly invites you to master the oldest airworthy airplane in the world: The Blériot XI! The type XI was the 11th machine constructed by French aviator Louis Blériot and it made its first flight at Issy-les-Moulineaux (near Paris) on Jan. 23, 1909.

The Blériot was a great sporting and technical feat, and opened the way for the birth of the aeronautics industry. It's a very demanding aeroplane to master but here at Wing42 we're all about that Pioneer Spirit!

Take this flying beauty out under peaceful blue skies when the weather is calm - it's guaranteed to give you a completely new flightsim experience!

