Dreamflight Studios Releases Liberia International Airport MRLB

Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (IATA: LIR, ICAO: MRLB), also known as Liberia International Airport, is the second busiest airport in Costa Rica. The airport is located in the city of Liberia in Guanacaste Province.

Liberia International Airport serves specially as a tourism hub for those who visit the Pacific coast and Western Costa Rica. Considered a main "gateway" to the Costa Rican Riviera often called the Golden Coast.

The airport is named for Daniel Oduber Quirós, who served as president of Costa Rica from 1974 to 1978. Just 30 minutes away from the Papagayo Gulf (Four Seasons Pagapayo, Hilton Papagayo, Occidental Papagayo) and 45 minutes to an hour from the other resorts like Westin Playa Cochal, RIU Guanacaste, Tamarindo Diria, Witch's Rock Surf Camp and JW Marriott at Hacienda Pinilla.

Features

Updated Terminal Expansion as of 2020

Updated Ground Layout

Extensive use of PBR materials

Sloped ground

Animated Custom Jetways

Realistic Representation on Buildings

Custom static aircraft with PBR *New 737,a320 models

Terminal Interior

Realistic night lighting

Custom clutter objects

Custom taxiway signs

Highly optimized for a smooth experience

