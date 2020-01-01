  • Dreamflight Studios Releases Liberia International Airport MRLB

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-22-2020 11:46 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (IATA: LIR, ICAO: MRLB), also known as Liberia International Airport, is the second busiest airport in Costa Rica. The airport is located in the city of Liberia in Guanacaste Province.

    Liberia International Airport serves specially as a tourism hub for those who visit the Pacific coast and Western Costa Rica. Considered a main "gateway" to the Costa Rican Riviera often called the Golden Coast.

    The airport is named for Daniel Oduber Quirós, who served as president of Costa Rica from 1974 to 1978. Just 30 minutes away from the Papagayo Gulf (Four Seasons Pagapayo, Hilton Papagayo, Occidental Papagayo) and 45 minutes to an hour from the other resorts like Westin Playa Cochal, RIU Guanacaste, Tamarindo Diria, Witch's Rock Surf Camp and JW Marriott at Hacienda Pinilla.

    Features

    • Updated Terminal Expansion as of 2020
    • Updated Ground Layout
    • Extensive use of PBR materials
    • Sloped ground
    • Animated Custom Jetways
    • Realistic Representation on Buildings
    • Custom static aircraft with PBR *New 737,a320 models
    • Terminal Interior
    • Realistic night lighting
    • Custom clutter objects
    • Custom taxiway signs
    • Highly optimized for a smooth experience

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

