FlightControlReplay v4 Compatible With P3D v5.X

Lockheed Martin developer made a great job with performance and now FlightControlReplay use all the power of P3D. I can announce that FlightControlReplay v4 is ready for takeoff with Prepar3D v5.X NOW!

Meanwhile we prepare MSFS support with the next FREE update v4.5 for all registered users of FlightControlReplay.

FlightControlReplay v4.5 is in BETA starting from next week and it will support Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Note that the price will change a bit for new customers when we release FCR V4.5 due to the bunch of NEW features to come, plus MSFS compatibility. So order your copy today and get NEXT update at no extra cost.

The most important FlightControlReplay v4.5 features that will be released for all platforms (FSX, ESP, P3D, Microsoft Flight Simulator) are:

"New Video Rendering Mode" (compressed video capturing)

"New Video Rendering Speed option" (1/4 - x4) for User Object and also for AI objects

"Change Camera Record" Feature

Record/Play Algorithm enhancements for User airplane and also for AI planes

Microsoft "Surface Dial Integration"

FlightIllusion "GSA-42 integration"

DOFREALITY Motion platform support

A LOT MORE that will be unveiled during beta test

In next weeks in our Instagram @Flightonfly channel and in support forum will be explained feature's details with screen shots and images.

Talking about Microsoft Flight Simulator compatibility, i can say that since january i m working on the new platform , thanks to ASOBO and Microsoft.

FlightControlReplay v4.5 for Microsoft Flight Simulator will be a new executable that also enhance the experience with the new platform!

FlightControlReplay will contains FSX ESP version, P3D Enhanced version and a brand new executable for Microsoft FlightSimulator.

There will be enhancements in recording algorithm for user plane and also for record / play algorithm for AI planes! These enhancements were studied for Microsoft Flight Simulator experience but were inserted also in all other FlightControlReplay v4.5 version!

New FlightControlReplay v4.5 for Microsoft Flight Simulator will be only a start point for our journey.

Microsoft and Asobo will introduce a lot of new features in next iterations post launch.

As soon as these enhancements will arrive from Asobo and Microsoft, i ll add new features in FlightControlReplay for Microsoft Flight Simulator executable and everytime i ll release a new version for all customers.

Stay tuned for next news and for next screenshoots that will unveil new features! Also in Instagram channel @flightonfly and in support forum.

Purchase Flight Control Replay

Review: FlightControlReplay Professional Edition v4