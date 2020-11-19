  • IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ For MSFS v1.10 Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-21-2020 12:18 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ For MSFS Now Available

    Changelog Version 1.10

    • Redone flight model to implement new canard settings
    • Minor tweaks to engine performance
    • Minor tweaks to aircraft maneouverability
    • Increased detail and polycount of several cockpit objects
    • Retextured cockpit with higher res textures
    • Fixed miscellaneous animations and mouse areas
    • Added missing lubber line to compass
    • Minor improvements to sound package
    • Miscellaneous fixes in configuration files
    • Cleaned canopy textures
    • Replaced library pilot figures with custom models including possibility to remove the pilot figures (beware not to tilt the aircraft!)
    • Sound package entirely redone in WWise

    About IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ

    The Rutan Model 61 Long-EZ is a tandem 2-seater home-built aircraft designed by Burt Rutan's Rutan Aircraft Factory.

    The Long-EZ has a canard layout, with a delta wing and wingtip rudders, and a pusher engine and propeller. The tricycle landing gear has fixed main wheels with streamlined spats, and a retractable nose wheel. Its predecessor was the VariEze, plans of which were first available to homebuilders in 1976. The prototype, N79RA,of the Long-EZ first flew on June 12, 1979. The Long-EZ was a plans-only kitplane, and several variants of the basic design have surfaced over the years.

    IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ For MSFS Now Available

    The Long-EZ was modern, high performance, custom built long range aircraft featuring the latest advances in aerodynamics and structure to provide good utility, economy, comfort, simplicity and flight safety. The aircraft uses one of two proven certified aircraft engines, the Continental O-200 (100 hp) and the Lycoming O-235 (115 hp). It has an alternator powered electrical system and can be equipped with an electric engine starter.

    Its cockpit layout is designed to compliment pilot work load with throttle, mixture, carb heat, pitch trim and landing controls on the left side console and a side stick controller on the right console. Seating provides correct armrest, lumbar, thigh and headrest support allowing "recliner chair" comfort not found in conventional aircraft seats. This allows long, fatigue free ﬂights. The inboard portion of the large wing strakes are used as baggage areas accessible from the front and rear cockpit.

    IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ For MSFS Now Available

    Features

    • Highly detailed internal and external visual models
    • 8K high resolution textures
    • 6 liveries with customizable registration markings
    • Custom sound package (using legacy sound pipeline - WWise sounds not supported at launch)
    • Native Microsoft Flight Simulator flight model *

    *At the moment of the initial release, MSFS does not properly support canard planes - the plane may exhibit a behavior that may differ from the real aircraft in extreme conditions.

    Purchase IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ For MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    CarolynLong

    Hawkflyers flight board FS9/fsx

    Thread Starter: CarolynLong

    The site is back up (server and teamspeak). (FSHF.HOPTO.ORG) YAY!!! Just a heads up! Regards. Carolyn Long

    Last Post By: NathanielM Today, 12:10 PM Go to last post
    michhart

    FS 2020 won't start - HELP

    Thread Starter: michhart

    Hi, have FS2020 now since August and basically all runs well up till now. Have purchased couple of sceneries and despite some CTD in beginning, I am...

    Last Post By: michhart Today, 11:28 AM Go to last post
    flightquarters

    Center of Gravity star

    Thread Starter: flightquarters

    Hey Guy's. I'm having a problem with my Bax DC-8, can't seem to change the wieght and payload, to balence the C/G. The C/G star remains forward of...

    Last Post By: Jim Robinson Today, 11:01 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: KerrSpectives - State Of The Sim

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21572-KerrSpectives-State-Of-The-Sim

    Last Post By: dcmair Today, 10:33 AM Go to last post