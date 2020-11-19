France VFR Releases LFLC Clermont-Ferrand

Our new Regional airport LFLC-Clermont-Ferrand for X-Plane is now available ! This scenery represents the very detailed Clermont-Ferrand Auvergne airport in the center of France.
Technical Specifications
- Clermont-Ferrand airport (LFLC) extremely detailed with its environment
- High definition ground texture (25cm) for all the area
- Very detailed and realistic night environment
- Numerous 3D specific 3D objects and ground animations
- SAM v2 compatibility support
- SIA - VAC - IAC - ARRDEP charts provided