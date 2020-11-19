France VFR Releases LFLC Clermont-Ferrand

Our new Regional airport LFLC-Clermont-Ferrand for X-Plane is now available ! This scenery represents the very detailed Clermont-Ferrand Auvergne airport in the center of France.

Technical Specifications

Clermont-Ferrand airport (LFLC) extremely detailed with its environment

High definition ground texture (25cm) for all the area

Very detailed and realistic night environment

Numerous 3D specific 3D objects and ground animations

SAM v2 compatibility support

SIA - VAC - IAC - ARRDEP charts provided

