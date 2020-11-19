  • France VFR Releases LFLC Clermont-Ferrand

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-21-2020 11:26 AM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments

    France VFR Releases LFLC Clermont-Ferrand

    Our new Regional airport LFLC-Clermont-Ferrand for X-Plane is now available ! This scenery represents the very detailed Clermont-Ferrand Auvergne airport in the center of France.

    Technical Specifications

    • Clermont-Ferrand airport (LFLC) extremely detailed with its environment
    • High definition ground texture (25cm) for all the area
    • Very detailed and realistic night environment
    • Numerous 3D specific 3D objects and ground animations
    • SAM v2 compatibility support
    • SIA - VAC - IAC - ARRDEP charts provided

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    CarolynLong

    Hawkflyers flight board FS9/fsx

    Thread Starter: CarolynLong

    The site is back up (server and teamspeak). (FSHF.HOPTO.ORG) YAY!!! Just a heads up! Regards. Carolyn Long

    Last Post By: NathanielM Today, 12:10 PM Go to last post
    michhart

    FS 2020 won't start - HELP

    Thread Starter: michhart

    Hi, have FS2020 now since August and basically all runs well up till now. Have purchased couple of sceneries and despite some CTD in beginning, I am...

    Last Post By: michhart Today, 11:28 AM Go to last post
    flightquarters

    Center of Gravity star

    Thread Starter: flightquarters

    Hey Guy's. I'm having a problem with my Bax DC-8, can't seem to change the wieght and payload, to balence the C/G. The C/G star remains forward of...

    Last Post By: Jim Robinson Today, 11:01 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: KerrSpectives - State Of The Sim

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21572-KerrSpectives-State-Of-The-Sim

    Last Post By: dcmair Today, 10:33 AM Go to last post