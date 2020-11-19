  • CentralSim - Aguadilla International Airport - TJBQ for MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    CentralSim - Aguadilla International Airport - TJBQ for MSFS

    Rafael Hernández Airport (IATA: BQN, ICAO: TJBQ, FAA LID: BQN) is a joint civil-military airport located in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. It is named after the Puerto Rican composer Rafael Hernández Marín. It is Puerto Rico's second largest international airport in terms of passenger movement. It is located in Porta del Sol tourist region, in Puerto Rico's west coast. It is also home to Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen and to the Caribbean Branch of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations. Although the airport lacks non-stop flights from Asia, it is the only airport in Puerto Rico served by an Asian commercial airline, in this case by Emirates Sky Cargo.

    Features

    • Textures PBR for buildings, vehicles, etc.
    • Model of surrounding buildings
    • Airport Objects
    • Optimized for good performance
    • Airport lighting
    • MSFS aerial image support

