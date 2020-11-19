SSG Previews 747-8 Intercontinental

Aircraft developer Supercritical Simulations Group (SSG) have shared a single image of their 747-8 intercontinental lower deck interior:

We're excited to share a preview of our brand new 747-8 intercontinental lower deck interior. Modeling has been completed and will be going into the paint shop soon. We'd love to hear what you think about it.

The Boeing 747-8 is a wide-body airliner developed by Boeing Commercial Airplanes, the latest and largest variant of the 747. After introducing the 747-400, Boeing considered larger 747 versions as alternatives to Airbus A3XX. The stretched 747 Advanced was launched as the 747-8 on November 14, 2005, for a market forecast of 300 aircraft. The first 747-8F Freighter performed its maiden flight on February 8, 2010, and the passenger 747-8I Intercontinental followed suit on March 20, 2011. The cargo version was first delivered in October 2011 and the airliner began commercial service in June 2012.

