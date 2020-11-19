  • SSG Previews 747-8 Intercontinental

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-20-2020 11:49 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    SSG Previews 747-8 Intercontinental

    Aircraft developer Supercritical Simulations Group (SSG) have shared a single image of their 747-8 intercontinental lower deck interior:

    SSG Previews 747-8 Intercontinental

    We're excited to share a preview of our brand new 747-8 intercontinental lower deck interior. Modeling has been completed and will be going into the paint shop soon. We'd love to hear what you think about it.

    The Boeing 747-8 is a wide-body airliner developed by Boeing Commercial Airplanes, the latest and largest variant of the 747. After introducing the 747-400, Boeing considered larger 747 versions as alternatives to Airbus A3XX. The stretched 747 Advanced was launched as the 747-8 on November 14, 2005, for a market forecast of 300 aircraft. The first 747-8F Freighter performed its maiden flight on February 8, 2010, and the passenger 747-8I Intercontinental followed suit on March 20, 2011. The cargo version was first delivered in October 2011 and the airliner began commercial service in June 2012.

    Source
    Supercritical Simulations Group Updates 747-8 Anniversary Edition
    Supercritical Simulations Group Previews 747 Freighter XP

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020
    Tags: 747-8, boeing, ssg

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nicholas Br

    Flightsim Manager by Rana Hossain

    Thread Starter: Nicholas Br

    Just discovered the existence of this tool, which might help me ID the cause of my FS9 errors. Unfortunately the only version I could download...

    Last Post By: oural Today, 12:34 PM Go to last post
    FL220

    Blendmasks

    Thread Starter: FL220

    HELLO EVERYONE ! I need your help. I am searching for instructions and or a manual on how to create a blendmask for use in FS2004. Thank you for...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 12:08 PM Go to last post
    pcohen

    Fsx startup please?

    Thread Starter: pcohen

    Hi everybody Have decided to Run FSX again as it is still my Favourite Flight sim. Not getting along with the new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020....

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 11:34 AM Go to last post
    jfitler

    Daher TBM Panel

    Thread Starter: jfitler

    Now that we are several updates into MSFS, I'm going to finally give the TBM another shot (I had several problems with this airplane in the initial...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 11:21 AM Go to last post