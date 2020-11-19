  • VSKYLABS Releases Icon-A5 Project v2.0 For X-Plane 11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-20-2020 11:21 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    VSKYLABS Releases Icon-A5 Project v2.0 For X-Plane 11

    New version v2.0 introduces a brand new FMOD sound package and a brand new, fully functional 7" LR G1000 bundle with dual functionality (PFD/MFD) on a single display! The new configuration sets cross-country flights into a whole new level!

    Also in the update: Flight dynamics tune-ups (including the BRS system), VR interactivity improvements and more!

    The included POH (Pilot's Operations Handbook) was updated as well and it is recommended to take a few minutes and get familiar with the latest features and instructions.

    The update is already available via the included STMA Autoupdater. Simply load the aircraft in X-Plane and let it update!

    Store package was updated with the latest v2.0 build and it is recommended to re-download the package as well. Simply log into your store account and re-download it.

    The VSKYLABS ICON-A5 is a comprehensive ICON-A5 simulation, and it includes every unique aspect of the real aircraft: Performance and handling, authentic AOA indicating system, Stall characteristics, Water operations, Landing and taxi light configuration, Bilge water build-up and purge system, Removable cockpit windows, CAP system (along with automatic gear retraction upon activation), Detailed, fully animated wing-fold mechanism.

    The project was developed and engineered to allow full VR operations, making it one of the most intimate A5 virtual experience available!

    VSKYLABS Updates Robinson R44 Project To v1.1
    VSKYLABS F-19 Stealth Fighter News

