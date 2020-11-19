  • MSFS November 19th, 2020 Development Update

    Microsoft Flight Simulator Development Update

    It has been an action-packed week with the team dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s for next Tuesday’s World Update II: North America (Update #7). On top of that, the team is looking forward to diving in and answering your questions in next week’s Developer Q&A on Twitch, so make sure to vote and submit your questions. We’re looking forward to starting off the holidays right with next week’s update!

    Partnership Series: Introducing EAA

    The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and embodies The Spirit of Aviation through the world’s most engaged community of aviation enthusiasts. EAA’s 240,000 members and 900 local chapters enjoy the fun and camaraderie of sharing their passion for flying, building and restoring recreational aircraft. For more information on EAA and its programs, call 800-JOIN-EAA (800-564-6322) or go to www.eaa.org. For continual news updates, connect with www.twitter.com/EAA.

    SDK Update

    DevMode:

    • The DevMode team has mostly been focusing on the last fixes before the release of the forthcoming update.
    • On the Scenery Editor side, the team is implementing the possibility to add a heightmap on a rectangle and to sculpt it. Besides that, fixes and improvements have also been achieved on the object duplication feature.
    • As a background task, the DevMode team is always working on improving the overall stability of the DevMode, giving special focus to the Project Editor, the Scenery Editor, and the Aircraft Editor.
    • Community feedback continues to be very helpful to identify & fix bugs and therefore making the tools better.

    WebAssembly:

    • We fixed the “trigger_key_event” function in the Panels API.
    • We implemented JIT compilation of WASM modules for specific use cases (decreases iteration times).

