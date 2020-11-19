MSFS November 19th, 2020 Development Update

It has been an action-packed week with the team dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s for next Tuesday’s World Update II: North America (Update #7). On top of that, the team is looking forward to diving in and answering your questions in next week’s Developer Q&A on Twitch, so make sure to vote and submit your questions. We’re looking forward to starting off the holidays right with next week’s update!