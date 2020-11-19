MSFS November 19th, 2020 Development Update

It has been an action-packed week with the team dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s for next Tuesday’s World Update II: North America (Update #7). On top of that, the team is looking forward to diving in and answering your questions in next week’s Developer Q&A on Twitch, so make sure to vote and submit your questions. We’re looking forward to starting off the holidays right with next week’s update!
SDK Update
DevMode:
- The DevMode team has mostly been focusing on the last fixes before the release of the forthcoming update.
- On the Scenery Editor side, the team is implementing the possibility to add a heightmap on a rectangle and to sculpt it. Besides that, fixes and improvements have also been achieved on the object duplication feature.
- As a background task, the DevMode team is always working on improving the overall stability of the DevMode, giving special focus to the Project Editor, the Scenery Editor, and the Aircraft Editor.
- Community feedback continues to be very helpful to identify & fix bugs and therefore making the tools better.
WebAssembly:
- We fixed the “trigger_key_event” function in the Panels API.
- We implemented JIT compilation of WASM modules for specific use cases (decreases iteration times).