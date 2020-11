FS Cabin Crew Is Now Available For MSFS 2020

drubware has released a new version for MSFS 2020 of his cabin crew announcements software FS Cabin Crew.

FS Cabin Crew is a module for FSX, Prepar3D, X-Plane and now MSFS 2020 that adds a cabin crew to your flights. You'll be able to hear the crew making announcements to your passengers during the entire flight, from the very beginning until you arrive at your destination.

Currently it has crews in English, German, French and Spanish.

Take a look at:

www.fscabincrew.com