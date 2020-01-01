IndiaFoxtEcho MB-339 Navigation Tips

As many users may not familiar with the navigation system of jets like the MB-339, here is a quick introduction which covers the basics: VOR navigation and GPS navigation.

It is not a full tutorial on how a VOR works, but should be enough to make anyone able to follow a flight plan in MSFS.

As for the Flight Director, the functions are quite easy: There are two "horizontal modes" and three "vertical modes".

The horizontal modes are:

HDG - FD vertical bar will provide steering indications for the heading selected with the HSI knob

RNAV - FD vertical bar will provide steering indications for the navigation system selected on the HSI panel

The vertical modes are:

GS - Glideslope: the horizontal bar provides glideslope indication if the frequency currently selected has a glideslope

GS ARM - Glideslope "armed": no glideslope indication...but it will become active once the frequency currently selected has a glideslope

ALT - once pushed, sets the current altitude as reference and provides guidance to keep that altitude.

Also, as shown in the video, MSFS currently does not support proper TACAN navigation: the TACAN on the MB-339 basically acts as NAV2.

Last, the MB-339 still suffers from a bug from the "FSX era", so that in some instances the OBS knob does not allow fine tuning anymore and just works in 10 degrees increments...we will try to fix that in the next update.

