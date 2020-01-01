  • Aerosoft - Sim-Wings - Ibiza for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-19-2020 03:34 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - Sim-Wings - Ibiza for MSFS

    Sim-wings' Ibiza adds a detailed replica of the international Ibiza Airport (LEIB, IBZ) to the Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Fly to the famous party island and look forward to detailed models of the airport terminals, buildings and other airport facilities. A custom aerial image covering the airport area and the close surroundings has been used for modelling. It smoothly blends into the default aerial terrain.

    Aerosoft - Sim-Wings - Ibiza for MSFS

    The accuracy of the exact positioning of the taxiways, the apron and the parking areas as well as a profile of the runway, converted according to official flight charts, ensure a realistic simulation experience.

    Moreover, custom animated jetway models and a realistic night time dynamic lightning bring the airport to life. Custom taxiway signage provides the final touch.

    Aerosoft - Sim-Wings - Ibiza for MSFS

    Features

    • Features a highly accurate rendition of Ibiza Airport (LEIB, IBZ)
    • Detailed models of airport terminals, buildings and other airport facilities
    • Accurate taxiway, apron and stands layout (including new 2020 GA apron and PP layout)
    • Custom aerial image covering the airport bounds and close vicinity
    • Smooth blending into default aerial terrain
    • Terraforming to blend airport into default height model
    • Runway profile according to official Spanish airport charts
    • Custom animated jetway models
    • Up to date runway, taxiway and stand layouts
    • Custom taxiway signage
    • Realistic night time dynamic lighting

    Aerosoft - Sim-Wings - Ibiza for MSFS

    Aerosoft - Sim-Wings - Ibiza for MSFS

    Purchase Aerosoft - Sim-Wings - Ibiza for MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Bwoinbeerr

    Resizing Textures

    Thread Starter: Bwoinbeerr

    Good evening all! I have just bought the Carenado H25B, and I also have a couple of other Carenado products. I love their planes, but on my...

    Last Post By: HPR7 mad! Today, 04:57 PM Go to last post
    donbouchier

    minnesota missing landmarks

    Thread Starter: donbouchier

    anyone done any of the missing landmarks in Minnesota yet? US Bank Stadium is still a hole in the ground

    Last Post By: sfojimbo Today, 04:50 PM Go to last post
    FL220

    Blendmasks

    Thread Starter: FL220

    HELLO EVERYONE ! I need your help. I am searching for instructions and or a manual on how to create a blendmask for use in FS2004. Thank you for...

    Last Post By: Jim Robinson Today, 04:46 PM Go to last post
    Rebrecs

    Wanted: C-130 for FSX Steam

    Thread Starter: Rebrecs

    Aye y'all, I would like a reference from anyone flying C-130 in FSX Steam. OK, maybe I'm just blind or eat up with the DA, but I can't seem to...

    Last Post By: HPR7 mad! Today, 04:39 PM Go to last post