Aerosoft - Sim-Wings - Ibiza for MSFS

Sim-wings' Ibiza adds a detailed replica of the international Ibiza Airport (LEIB, IBZ) to the Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Fly to the famous party island and look forward to detailed models of the airport terminals, buildings and other airport facilities. A custom aerial image covering the airport area and the close surroundings has been used for modelling. It smoothly blends into the default aerial terrain.

The accuracy of the exact positioning of the taxiways, the apron and the parking areas as well as a profile of the runway, converted according to official flight charts, ensure a realistic simulation experience.

Moreover, custom animated jetway models and a realistic night time dynamic lightning bring the airport to life. Custom taxiway signage provides the final touch.

Features

Features a highly accurate rendition of Ibiza Airport (LEIB, IBZ)

Detailed models of airport terminals, buildings and other airport facilities

Accurate taxiway, apron and stands layout (including new 2020 GA apron and PP layout)

Custom aerial image covering the airport bounds and close vicinity

Smooth blending into default aerial terrain

Terraforming to blend airport into default height model

Runway profile according to official Spanish airport charts

Custom animated jetway models

Up to date runway, taxiway and stand layouts

Custom taxiway signage

Realistic night time dynamic lighting

