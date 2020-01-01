  • Aerosoft - Sim-Wings - La Gomera for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-19-2020 03:19 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - Sim-Wings - La Gomera for MSFS

    Located in the south of the island, the "Aeropuerto de La Gomera" serves as a regional link for the second smallest Canary Island.

    Sim-wings' La Gomera is now implementing this airport with its typical Canary architecture, that is modeled in great detail, for the Microsoft Flight Simulator. All buildings and facilities in the area of the airport and the interior of the terminal are recreated with the highest level of detail.

    Aerosoft - Sim-Wings - La Gomera for MSFS

    A detailed 3D elevation model with a slightly inclined runway according to the real profile conveys the atmosphere of this volcanic island very credibly. Dynamic lights of the traffic on the apron and around the airport illuminate the scenery at night as well as at dusk and create an authentic atmosphere.

    As the runway is too short for international airlines, La Gomera airport connects the island with the rest of the archipelago. There are mainly flights between La Gomera and Tenerife North.

    Aerosoft - Sim-Wings - La Gomera for MSFS

    Features

    • High-resolution ground textures based on aerial photographs with 25 cm/pixel for the direct airport environment
    • Detailed 3D elevation model with slightly inclined runway according to real profile
    • Full presentation of the interior of the terminal
    • All buildings and facilities in the area of the airport and the surrounding area are reproduced with the highest level of detail
    • Excellent mood at night and at dusk thanks to dynamic lighting
    • All code content compiled using the latest MSFS SDK and optimized for performance

    Aerosoft - Sim-Wings - La Gomera for MSFS

    Aerosoft - Sim-Wings - La Gomera for MSFS

    Purchase Aerosoft - Sim-Wings - La Gomera for MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Bwoinbeerr

    Resizing Textures

    Thread Starter: Bwoinbeerr

    Good evening all! I have just bought the Carenado H25B, and I also have a couple of other Carenado products. I love their planes, but on my...

    Last Post By: HPR7 mad! Today, 04:57 PM Go to last post
    donbouchier

    minnesota missing landmarks

    Thread Starter: donbouchier

    anyone done any of the missing landmarks in Minnesota yet? US Bank Stadium is still a hole in the ground

    Last Post By: sfojimbo Today, 04:50 PM Go to last post
    FL220

    Blendmasks

    Thread Starter: FL220

    HELLO EVERYONE ! I need your help. I am searching for instructions and or a manual on how to create a blendmask for use in FS2004. Thank you for...

    Last Post By: Jim Robinson Today, 04:46 PM Go to last post
    Rebrecs

    Wanted: C-130 for FSX Steam

    Thread Starter: Rebrecs

    Aye y'all, I would like a reference from anyone flying C-130 in FSX Steam. OK, maybe I'm just blind or eat up with the DA, but I can't seem to...

    Last Post By: HPR7 mad! Today, 04:39 PM Go to last post