Aerosoft - Sim-Wings - La Gomera for MSFS

Located in the south of the island, the "Aeropuerto de La Gomera" serves as a regional link for the second smallest Canary Island.

Sim-wings' La Gomera is now implementing this airport with its typical Canary architecture, that is modeled in great detail, for the Microsoft Flight Simulator. All buildings and facilities in the area of the airport and the interior of the terminal are recreated with the highest level of detail.

A detailed 3D elevation model with a slightly inclined runway according to the real profile conveys the atmosphere of this volcanic island very credibly. Dynamic lights of the traffic on the apron and around the airport illuminate the scenery at night as well as at dusk and create an authentic atmosphere.

As the runway is too short for international airlines, La Gomera airport connects the island with the rest of the archipelago. There are mainly flights between La Gomera and Tenerife North.

Features

High-resolution ground textures based on aerial photographs with 25 cm/pixel for the direct airport environment

Detailed 3D elevation model with slightly inclined runway according to real profile

Full presentation of the interior of the terminal

All buildings and facilities in the area of the airport and the surrounding area are reproduced with the highest level of detail

Excellent mood at night and at dusk thanks to dynamic lighting

All code content compiled using the latest MSFS SDK and optimized for performance

Purchase Aerosoft - Sim-Wings - La Gomera for MSFS