Prepar3D v5.1 Hotfix 1 Now Available

The Prepar3D v5.1 Hotfix 1 contains additional fixes for high priority issues identified after release.

Only the Client installer is required for the majority of fixes present in Prepar3D v5.1 Hotfix 1. Therefore, the Content, Scenery, and SDK installers are optional. Each fix listed below is categorized per installer. Please note, you must first have Prepar3D v5 installed to utilize any of the standalone installers (Client, Content, and Scenery). The Prepar3D v5.1 Hotfix 1 update may require you to reactivate your product, however if you have an internet connection or have not made any major hardware changes between installations this should not be an issue. For more information please view the Prepar3D v5 Download and Installation Directions.

