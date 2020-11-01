  • Prepar3D v5.1 Hotfix 1 Now Available

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-19-2020 12:04 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Prepar3D v5.1 Hotfix 1 Now Available

    The Prepar3D v5.1 Hotfix 1 contains additional fixes for high priority issues identified after release.

    Only the Client installer is required for the majority of fixes present in Prepar3D v5.1 Hotfix 1. Therefore, the Content, Scenery, and SDK installers are optional. Each fix listed below is categorized per installer. Please note, you must first have Prepar3D v5 installed to utilize any of the standalone installers (Client, Content, and Scenery). The Prepar3D v5.1 Hotfix 1 update may require you to reactivate your product, however if you have an internet connection or have not made any major hardware changes between installations this should not be an issue. For more information please view the Prepar3D v5 Download and Installation Directions.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    JSMR

    No more FS9 full screen mode with latest W10 update?

    Thread Starter: JSMR

    After the last update a day or so ago, none of my installs will go to full screen mode. Alt enter causes it to just go to a small black box with the...

    Last Post By: zswobbie1 Today, 01:07 PM Go to last post
    blackjack04

    Missing Toolbar top of screen

    Thread Starter: blackjack04

    After the last update my toolbar has disappeared. I can still access the ATC with N and the map with V etc but no full toolbar. Other than doing a...

    Last Post By: cobalt Today, 01:01 PM Go to last post
    Rebrecs

    Wanted: C-130 for FSX Steam

    Thread Starter: Rebrecs

    Aye y'all, I would like a reference from anyone flying C-130 in FSX Steam. OK, maybe I'm just blind or eat up with the DA, but I can't seem to...

    Last Post By: Rebrecs Today, 12:33 PM Go to last post
    paul_53

    Stuck on Splash Screen

    Thread Starter: paul_53

    I'm baffled, haven't been on the sim for a few days and I go to load it up and I'm stuck looking at Mount Fuji, so far 15 minutes and counting. To be...

    Last Post By: Doods Today, 11:32 AM Go to last post