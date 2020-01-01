Our WSSS Mega Singapore Scenery for X Plane 11 has been updated to Version 2.0 This new version packs with the new SAM Jetway and this update is FREE to all existing users!
Changelog:
- Over all replacement of Autogate to Custom modeled & animated Jetways using SAM Plugin
- Updated all taxiways and ground markings to latest information
- Updated all Airline Terminal Assignments
- Added more objects on few areas
- Added more tarmac and aprons to new areas
- And some other small tweaks
Source
CloudSurf Asia Simulations Development Roadmap
CloudSurf Asia Simulations Releases Singapore Downtown