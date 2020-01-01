CloudSurf Asia Updates Singapore Scenery For X-Plane 11

Our WSSS Mega Singapore Scenery for X Plane 11 has been updated to Version 2.0 This new version packs with the new SAM Jetway and this update is FREE to all existing users!

Changelog:

Over all replacement of Autogate to Custom modeled & animated Jetways using SAM Plugin

Updated all taxiways and ground markings to latest information

Updated all Airline Terminal Assignments

Added more objects on few areas

Added more tarmac and aprons to new areas

And some other small tweaks

Source

CloudSurf Asia Simulations Development Roadmap

CloudSurf Asia Simulations Releases Singapore Downtown