Sparky744 Upgrade For Default X-Plane 747 Released

After 18 months of design, revisions, testing, a whole new systems scripting package (of an already well designed plane), the initial release of what (by popular demand) is to hence forth be known as the Sparky744 is ready for a first release.

What are the differences between the default 747, and the Sparky 747?This 747 currently includes new FMOD sounds done by FT+Sim, new systems and FMC, three variants of engines coming soon, a new UV map for livery creators, and many more big changes in the future. The github repository contains the latest versions, including the LCF model variant by Lee_Hyeon_Seo (with permission) with the existing improvements, check out the working his A340 developements.

Custom sounds from FTSim+ (with permission).

The general concept is to bring the aircraft as close to the real version as is achievable, please refer to original 747-400 material such as the widely distributed FCOM for details on how the aircraft functions.

Source