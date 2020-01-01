  • Sparky744 Upgrade For Default X-Plane 747 Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-19-2020 10:50 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Sparky744 Upgrade For Default X-Plane 747 Released

    After 18 months of design, revisions, testing, a whole new systems scripting package (of an already well designed plane), the initial release of what (by popular demand) is to hence forth be known as the Sparky744 is ready for a first release.

    Sparky744 Upgrade For Default X-Plane 747 Released

    What are the differences between the default 747, and the Sparky 747?This 747 currently includes new FMOD sounds done by FT+Sim, new systems and FMC, three variants of engines coming soon, a new UV map for livery creators, and many more big changes in the future. The github repository contains the latest versions, including the LCF model variant by Lee_Hyeon_Seo (with permission) with the existing improvements, check out the working his A340 developements.

    Custom sounds from FTSim+ (with permission).

    Sparky744 Upgrade For Default X-Plane 747 Released

    The general concept is to bring the aircraft as close to the real version as is achievable, please refer to original 747-400 material such as the widely distributed FCOM for details on how the aircraft functions.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    paul_53

    Stuck on Splash Screen

    Thread Starter: paul_53

    I'm baffled, haven't been on the sim for a few days and I go to load it up and I'm stuck looking at Mount Fuji, so far 15 minutes and counting. To be...

    Last Post By: Doods Today, 11:32 AM Go to last post
    jfitler

    Daher TBM Panel

    Thread Starter: jfitler

    Now that we are several updates into MSFS, I'm going to finally give the TBM another shot (I had several problems with this airplane in the initial...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 11:16 AM Go to last post
    donbouchier

    minnesota missing landmarks

    Thread Starter: donbouchier

    anyone done any of the missing landmarks in Minnesota yet? US Bank Stadium is still a hole in the ground

    Last Post By: gxm149 Today, 11:05 AM Go to last post
    JSMR

    No more FS9 full screen mode with latest W10 update?

    Thread Starter: JSMR

    After the last update a day or so ago, none of my installs will go to full screen mode. Alt enter causes it to just go to a small black box with the...

    Last Post By: Mowgli22 Today, 11:02 AM Go to last post