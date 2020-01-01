  • Aerosoft - Airport Manchester XP11 v1.02 Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-18-2020 05:22 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - Airport Manchester XP11

    Changelog version 1.0.2

    • Removed TerraMaxx support
    • Added SAM Seasons support
    • Added SAM Colors support
    • Reworked SAM marshallers, VDGS and jetways
    • Added more static cars
    • Added custom road networks
    • Added wet surface effects
    • Fixed too bright night textures
    • Fixed night lighting performance issues
    • Fixed invisible baggage carts issue
    • Improved vegetation
    • Improved water bodies
    • Added Vulkan ready ground traffic (compatible with SAM AirportVehicles)
    • Added airport specific ground vehicle liveries (requires SAM AirportVehicles)

    About Aerosoft - Airport Manchester XP11

    Explore the Airport Manchester - the largest British airport outside the London metropolitan region.

    Thanks to high-resolution ground textures and HDR night lighting, this add-on for X-Plane 11 renders a realistic and modern recreation of the airport at every time of day. The textures also feature physically correct lighting and reflection effects. Animated service vehicles, marshallers, and jetways bring the virtual Airport Manchester to life.

    In addition, users of TerraMaxx can enjoy seasonal textures that paint the scenery white during winter. The add-on is also compatible with Orbx TrueEarth as well as World Traffic 3.

    Aerosoft - Airport Manchester XP11

    Features
    • HD ground textures including PBR
    • Custom HDR night lighting
    • Custom static aircrafts
    • HD vegetation
    • Animated service vehicles
    • Animated jetways/VDGS/marshaller (SAM plugin required)
    • Seasonal textures (TerraMaxx required)
    • Full Orbx compatibility (Orbx TrueEarth required)
    • Compatible with default AI Traffic and World Traffic 3

    Aerosoft - Airport Manchester XP11

    Aerosoft - Airport Manchester XP11

    Purchase Aerosoft - Airport Manchester XP11
    Purchase the previous version Aerosoft - Airport Manchester for X-Plane 10

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    hivono

    Sim still crashes even after system format

    Thread Starter: hivono

    I bought the game at the release to try it out and it was crashing in random locations, at random time. I've tried reinstalling xbox app, gpu...

    Last Post By: MikeF Today, 05:56 PM Go to last post
    daspinall

    the photo my ego never wanted the world to see.....

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    Bristol UK, I clipped the suspension bridge with the tail........ I should have gone over not under ha...

    Last Post By: darrenvox Today, 05:23 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    a visit back to P3D

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk8668 jk8684 jk8714 jk8721 jk8707

    Last Post By: darrenvox Today, 05:09 PM Go to last post
    BillD22

    Delta is Ready When You Are - Part 2

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    Here are some shots of a Delta Airlines A330-300 on approach to Atlanta Airport (KATL). This is another FSX native aircraft model that's been...

    Last Post By: darrenvox Today, 05:05 PM Go to last post