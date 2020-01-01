Aerosoft - Airport Manchester XP11 v1.02 Released

Changelog version 1.0.2

Removed TerraMaxx support

Added SAM Seasons support

Added SAM Colors support

Reworked SAM marshallers, VDGS and jetways

Added more static cars

Added custom road networks

Added wet surface effects

Fixed too bright night textures

Fixed night lighting performance issues

Fixed invisible baggage carts issue

Improved vegetation

Improved water bodies

Added Vulkan ready ground traffic (compatible with SAM AirportVehicles)

Added airport specific ground vehicle liveries (requires SAM AirportVehicles)

About Aerosoft - Airport Manchester XP11

Explore the Airport Manchester - the largest British airport outside the London metropolitan region.

Thanks to high-resolution ground textures and HDR night lighting, this add-on for X-Plane 11 renders a realistic and modern recreation of the airport at every time of day. The textures also feature physically correct lighting and reflection effects. Animated service vehicles, marshallers, and jetways bring the virtual Airport Manchester to life.

In addition, users of TerraMaxx can enjoy seasonal textures that paint the scenery white during winter. The add-on is also compatible with Orbx TrueEarth as well as World Traffic 3.

HD ground textures including PBR

Custom HDR night lighting

Custom static aircrafts

HD vegetation

Animated service vehicles

Animated jetways/VDGS/marshaller (SAM plugin required)

Seasonal textures (TerraMaxx required)

Full Orbx compatibility (Orbx TrueEarth required)

Compatible with default AI Traffic and World Traffic 3

