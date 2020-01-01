Rolling Cumulus Announces RCS Extreme Bush Airfields Series

There are many small bush airfields in the world and hundreds of them are not in MSFS 2020. Following our tradition of bush flying to different corners of the world we bring you our new series of "RCS Extreme Bush" airfields.

Indonesia the land of many volcanoes is no stranger to bush flying. The famous Susy Air pilots have captured many young pilots to its wings. In this episode you will fly to small airfields in towns and villages where only aviation is the way in and out for passengers and goods.

Follow our series flying in the skies of this large island nation where volcanoes reign, thunderstorms abound and every flight is an adventure!

Coming soon to your nearest airport in Indonesia.

