Verticalsim Releases Clearwater Air Park For MSFS

The Clearwater Airpark (KCLW) is located in the heart of Pinellas County, Florida. The airport sits at an elevation of 71 feet above sea level and is equipped with a newly extended and resurfaced 4108 foot runway and taxiway. It features beautiful landings on both sides with downtown Clearwater present. Take offs and landings are permitted from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. The FBO is attended daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Features

PBR lighting/taxiways

2020 airport layout

Many different hand-crafted objects

Ground clutter

Redone vegetation

Proper airport data/logic (PAPI light positioning with proper degree/angle, AI taxipathing, etc.)

HD buildings with fully implemented PBR

Made specifically brand new for MSFS

Custom mesh work and mesh cleanup

HDR night lighting

Source

Verticalsim To End Seedbox For VStates

Verticalsim Announces Duluth Sky Harbor Airport For MSFS