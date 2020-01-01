  • Verticalsim Releases Clearwater Air Park For MSFS

    Verticalsim Releases Clearwater Air Park For MSFS

    The Clearwater Airpark (KCLW) is located in the heart of Pinellas County, Florida. The airport sits at an elevation of 71 feet above sea level and is equipped with a newly extended and resurfaced 4108 foot runway and taxiway. It features beautiful landings on both sides with downtown Clearwater present. Take offs and landings are permitted from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. The FBO is attended daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Features

    • PBR lighting/taxiways
    • 2020 airport layout
    • Many different hand-crafted objects
    • Ground clutter
    • Redone vegetation
    • Proper airport data/logic (PAPI light positioning with proper degree/angle, AI taxipathing, etc.)
    • HD buildings with fully implemented PBR
    • Made specifically brand new for MSFS
    • Custom mesh work and mesh cleanup
    • HDR night lighting

