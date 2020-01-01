Digital Design Releases LOWS Salzburg Airport MSFS

Austria's largest regional airport is situated in the heart of the Alps near the city centre of Salzburg, the fourth-largest Austrian city. The airport is named after Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and is located 1.7 NM west-southwest from the centre of Salzburg and 2 km from the Austrian-German border.
High detailed recreation of the airport, surroundings and the historical part of the city will allow you to feel the whole atmosphere of this beautiful place.
Features
- Detailed airport terminal,tower, objects,vehicles
- Detailed surroundings and the historic city center
- Custom textured taxiways, runways and apron
- High resolution PBR materials and ground textures
- Many custom made landmarks
Source
Orbx Announces Concrete Muni For MSFS 2020
MK Studios Releases EFHK Helsinki Airport for P3D v4+