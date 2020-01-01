Digital Design Releases LOWS Salzburg Airport MSFS

Austria's largest regional airport is situated in the heart of the Alps near the city centre of Salzburg, the fourth-largest Austrian city. The airport is named after Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and is located 1.7 NM west-southwest from the centre of Salzburg and 2 km from the Austrian-German border.

High detailed recreation of the airport, surroundings and the historical part of the city will allow you to feel the whole atmosphere of this beautiful place.

Features

Detailed airport terminal,tower, objects,vehicles

Detailed surroundings and the historic city center

Custom textured taxiways, runways and apron

High resolution PBR materials and ground textures

Many custom made landmarks

