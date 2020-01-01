  • Digital Design Releases LOWS Salzburg Airport MSFS

    Austria's largest regional airport is situated in the heart of the Alps near the city centre of Salzburg, the fourth-largest Austrian city. The airport is named after Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and is located 1.7 NM west-southwest from the centre of Salzburg and 2 km from the Austrian-German border.

    High detailed recreation of the airport, surroundings and the historical part of the city will allow you to feel the whole atmosphere of this beautiful place.

    Features

    • Detailed airport terminal,tower, objects,vehicles
    • Detailed surroundings and the historic city center
    • Custom textured taxiways, runways and apron
    • High resolution PBR materials and ground textures
    • Many custom made landmarks

    Source
