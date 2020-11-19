  • Review: Sim-Wings Canary Islands Professional - Gran Canaria

    Nels_Anderson
    Canary Islands Pro - Gran Canaria

    Publisher: Sim-Wings

    Alex Dickinson

    $32.99
    Sim-Wings Canary Islands Professional - Gran Canaria

    Introduction

    Well... the craftsman at Sim-Wings have been at it once again, by putting their professional skills into motion with this new addition to their Canary's Islands project: "Canary Islands Professional - Gran Canaria".

    Gran Canaria is the largest airport within the Canary Islands and sees over 13 million passengers a year. It is also the home of the regional airline Binter Canarias and plays host to a Spanish air force base. With two Large runways and plenty of parking spaces, the airport has seen aircraft as large as the Airbus A380. As well as the main airport, Sim-Wings have also included the smaller GA airport El Berriel on the south-eastern part of the island, so GA lovers are well catered for too!

    Sim-Wings Canary Islands Professional - Gran Canaria     Sim-Wings Canary Islands Professional - Gran Canaria

    Airport Buildings

    The terminal at Gran Canaria is a mixture of both old and new and is quite different to the "modular" buildings one associates with modern international airports. Due to its design, I can imagine that it was quite a challenge to model, however Sim-Wings have managed to produce a near like for like representation, so hats off to them!

    With clever use of texturing, the terminal building looks fresh in the newer areas, but dated and weathered in the older parts. As well as the exterior, the interior of the terminal has also been modelled, most notably the departure lounge. This really adds a degree of authenticity to the building and was great to see.

    Moving away from the main terminal, you also have an FBO plus the Binter Canaries maintenance hangar, both of which look stunning. To the south part of the airport you have several hardened aircraft shelters for the military, plus lots of hangars.

    Sim-Wings Canary Islands Professional - Gran Canaria     Sim-Wings Canary Islands Professional - Gran Canaria

    Surrounding Scenery

    Looking at the second airport included, El Berriel, it was quite obvious that this part of the scenery wasn't as detailed. Sim-Wings themselves describe it as a "Lite scenery" which is a fair description. However, in saying that, it still had a good amount of detail included, with even the onsite go-kart track being featured. There was also a number of static aircraft models present, plus a custom control building and airport hangar. All in all, El Berriel makes for a very nice GA airport to head into but do keep in mind that the runway is on the short and narrow side, so it can be tricky to use.

    As well as the two airports, Sim-Wings have also included the whole island of Gran Canaria using colour-corrected photographic imagery coupled with a 5m mesh. For VFR flyers, it is a dream come true, as the views on offer can be breath-taking!

    Sim-Wings Canary Islands Professional - Gran Canaria     Sim-Wings Canary Islands Professional - Gran Canaria

