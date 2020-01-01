Blue Sky Star Simulations Releases Toliss A321 Sound Pack

This is a BSS Sound pack for the Toliss A321. This Sound pack requires both the Toliss A321 AND the BSS IAE Main Soundpack.

Includes CFM56-5B high quality interior/exterior sound samples fully designed and modeled from frequency, pitch, volume, cone data and natural fading. Includes interior/exterior 360 degree sound environment from CFM56, where every seat of cabin, cockpit and position from outside would sound different and correct as per real aircraft.

Recorded from many flights, each sample to create CFM56 engine model with linear data and sounds from fan and booster, compressor, exhaust, thrust reversers, turbine's LPT and HPT.

