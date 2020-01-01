  • Fsdreamteam Zurich V2 for MSFS 2020 Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-17-2020 06:17 PM  
    0 Comments

    Fsdreamteam is happy to announce the release of Zurich Airport for MSFS 2020, a complete remake of one of their most successful products.

    • Every object made using 100% PBR, with most textures in 4K.
    • Photoreal background image, from a recent flight ( end of 2019 ), from a very high resolution image from the official Swissimage source.
    • Very accurate ground markings.
    • Fully Dynamic lighting, with hundreds of light sources individually placed, for a spectacular night flight experience.
    • Most buildings remodeled in higher detail, for 5x more polygons.
    • Highly detailed custom jetways.
    • Sloped runways, with accurate altitude profiles.
    • Rega base with highly detailed helicopter models.
    • Animated people on Observation Deck.

