Fsdreamteam Zurich V2 for MSFS 2020 Released

Fsdreamteam is happy to announce the release of Zurich Airport for MSFS 2020, a complete remake of one of their most successful products.

Every object made using 100% PBR, with most textures in 4K.

Photoreal background image, from a recent flight ( end of 2019 ), from a very high resolution image from the official Swissimage source.

Very accurate ground markings.

Fully Dynamic lighting, with hundreds of light sources individually placed, for a spectacular night flight experience.

Most buildings remodeled in higher detail, for 5x more polygons.

Highly detailed custom jetways.

Sloped runways, with accurate altitude profiles.

Rega base with highly detailed helicopter models.

Animated people on Observation Deck.

