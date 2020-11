Gaya Simulations Announces Greek Islands For MSFS

Gaya Simulations has a lot of products in the pipeline for Microsoft Flight Simulator, with the latest announcement being three products that will cover nine islands and nine airports in Greece. In addition, they are working on Samos (LGSM) in partnership with Terrainy Studios.

This follows on the previous announcement of eight other airports also in the works, spread around the world, in their "roadmap part 1".