Stairport Sceneries remains busy, today providing us some previews of their upcoming CYQM Greater Moncton scenery which is now in beta testing for X-Plane 11. An MSFS 2020 version will follow soon after the X-Plane version.
Stairport Sceneries remains busy, today providing us some previews of their upcoming CYQM Greater Moncton scenery which is now in beta testing for X-Plane 11. An MSFS 2020 version will follow soon after the X-Plane version.
Today - trying to set up an intercontinental flight in MSFS - I started thinking longingly of the Autopilots in the original FSX tubeliners. You set...Last Post By: Disneyflyer Today, 06:48 PM
I am returning to the hobby as I have far more time these days. Back in the day I purchased fs2000, 2002 and 2004. i have set up a pc primary for...Last Post By: Going around Today, 06:36 PM
Now that we are several updates into MSFS, I'm going to finally give the TBM another shot (I had several problems with this airplane in the initial...Last Post By: jfitler Today, 06:02 PM
Similar to the other thread for oldies... ...how many under 60's here? I don't think there are too many. The under 40's, think we may be...Last Post By: HornetAircraft Today, 04:14 PM