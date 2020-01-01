  • IndiaFoxtEcho Releases Aermacchi MB-339 Update v1.10

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-17-2020 05:09 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho Visual Simulations - Aermacchi MB-339 for MSFS

    Changelog Version 1.10

    Flight model upgrade and miscellaneous fixes and improvements:

    • Complete remake of the flight model in order to fix Modern flight model instability and Legacy model compatibility
    • Adjustments to flaps, gear and speed brake cycle time
    • Improvements to HGU-33 helmet geometry
    • Added animation to rear pilot figure
    • Fixed DME not working for Tacan (NAV 2)
    • Fixed bug preventing correct DME behavior in some cases
    • Fixed ADI glideslope indicator not working correctly in some cases
    • Fixed incorrect behavior of ADI indexer
    • Fixed miscellaneous geometry issues
    • Fixed miscellaneous geometry smoothing issues
    • Improved altimeter animations
    • Fixed bug preventing GSARM to work with VOR/ILS
    • Cleaned up canopy textures
    • Wwise sound configuration courtesy of Christophe de Bortoli (Erkin)

    About the IndiaFoxtEcho MB-339

    IndiaFoxtEcho Visual Simulations presents the Aermacchi MB-339 for MSFS 2020.

    The Aermacchi MB-339 is a military jet trainer and light attack aircraft designed and manufactured by Italian aviation company Aermacchi.

    IndiaFoxtEcho Visual Simulations - Aermacchi MB-339 for MSFS

    The MB-339 was developed during the 1970s in response to an Italian Air Force requirement that sought a replacement for the service's existing fleet of Aermacchi MB-326. Its design was derived from that of the MB-326, rather than a new design, and thus the two aircraft share considerable similarities in terms of their design. Aermacchi had found that the MB-339 was capable of satisfying all of the specified requirements while being the most affordable option available. The maiden flight of the MB-339 took place on 12 August 1976; the first production aircraft were delivered two years later.

    Roughly half of all MB-339s entered service with the Italian Air Force, while the remainder have been sold to various export customers. As well as being used for training, the type is also flown by the Frecce Tricolori aerobatic display team. The type has been used in combat by both the Eritrean Air Force during the Eritrean–Ethiopian War of 1998-2000 and the Argentine Naval Aviation during the Falklands War of 1982. In both conflicts, the MB-339 was typically flown as an attack aircraft.

    IndiaFoxtEcho Visual Simulations - Aermacchi MB-339 for MSFS

    Features

    • Two extremely detailed visual model: MB-339A and MB-339PAN (MLU)
    • Extremely detailed cockpit model (front seat only)
    • Flight model based on the new Microsoft Flight Simulator model
    • Seven different 8K liveries: Frecce Tricolori, Italian Air Force Camouflage, Italian Air Force Ghost Grey, United Arab Emirates, Armada Argentina, Royal Malaysian Air Force and factory colors.
    • Custom sound package (in FSX legacy mode)

    IndiaFoxtEcho Visual Simulations - Aermacchi MB-339 for MSFS

    Purchase IndiaFoxtEcho Visual Simulations - Aermacchi MB-339 for MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    johnost

    Remember the good old days?

    Thread Starter: johnost

    Today - trying to set up an intercontinental flight in MSFS - I started thinking longingly of the Autopilots in the original FSX tubeliners. You set...

    Last Post By: Disneyflyer Today, 06:48 PM Go to last post
    Going around

    No Scenery

    Thread Starter: Going around

    I am returning to the hobby as I have far more time these days. Back in the day I purchased fs2000, 2002 and 2004. i have set up a pc primary for...

    Last Post By: Going around Today, 06:36 PM Go to last post
    jfitler

    Daher TBM Panel

    Thread Starter: jfitler

    Now that we are several updates into MSFS, I'm going to finally give the TBM another shot (I had several problems with this airplane in the initial...

    Last Post By: jfitler Today, 06:02 PM Go to last post
    Skywatcher12

    Hello young flight simmers???

    Thread Starter: Skywatcher12

    Similar to the other thread for oldies... ...how many under 60's here? I don't think there are too many. The under 40's, think we may be...

    Last Post By: HornetAircraft Today, 04:14 PM Go to last post