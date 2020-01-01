IndiaFoxtEcho Releases Aermacchi MB-339 Update v1.10

Changelog Version 1.10

Flight model upgrade and miscellaneous fixes and improvements:

Complete remake of the flight model in order to fix Modern flight model instability and Legacy model compatibility

Adjustments to flaps, gear and speed brake cycle time

Improvements to HGU-33 helmet geometry

Added animation to rear pilot figure

Fixed DME not working for Tacan (NAV 2)

Fixed bug preventing correct DME behavior in some cases

Fixed ADI glideslope indicator not working correctly in some cases

Fixed incorrect behavior of ADI indexer

Fixed miscellaneous geometry issues

Fixed miscellaneous geometry smoothing issues

Improved altimeter animations

Fixed bug preventing GSARM to work with VOR/ILS

Cleaned up canopy textures

Wwise sound configuration courtesy of Christophe de Bortoli (Erkin)

About the IndiaFoxtEcho MB-339

IndiaFoxtEcho Visual Simulations presents the Aermacchi MB-339 for MSFS 2020.

The Aermacchi MB-339 is a military jet trainer and light attack aircraft designed and manufactured by Italian aviation company Aermacchi.

The MB-339 was developed during the 1970s in response to an Italian Air Force requirement that sought a replacement for the service's existing fleet of Aermacchi MB-326. Its design was derived from that of the MB-326, rather than a new design, and thus the two aircraft share considerable similarities in terms of their design. Aermacchi had found that the MB-339 was capable of satisfying all of the specified requirements while being the most affordable option available. The maiden flight of the MB-339 took place on 12 August 1976; the first production aircraft were delivered two years later.

Roughly half of all MB-339s entered service with the Italian Air Force, while the remainder have been sold to various export customers. As well as being used for training, the type is also flown by the Frecce Tricolori aerobatic display team. The type has been used in combat by both the Eritrean Air Force during the Eritrean–Ethiopian War of 1998-2000 and the Argentine Naval Aviation during the Falklands War of 1982. In both conflicts, the MB-339 was typically flown as an attack aircraft.

Features

Two extremely detailed visual model: MB-339A and MB-339PAN (MLU)

Extremely detailed cockpit model (front seat only)

Flight model based on the new Microsoft Flight Simulator model

Seven different 8K liveries: Frecce Tricolori, Italian Air Force Camouflage, Italian Air Force Ghost Grey, United Arab Emirates, Armada Argentina, Royal Malaysian Air Force and factory colors.

Custom sound package (in FSX legacy mode)

Purchase IndiaFoxtEcho Visual Simulations - Aermacchi MB-339 for MSFS