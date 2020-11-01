  • X-Plane And Apple's Move to ARM Processors

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-17-2020 12:33 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    X-Plane And Apple's Move to ARM Processors

    On Tuesday Apple announced new Macs powered by Apple's M1 chip, a custom ARM system-on-a-chip based on the Apple A-series System on a Chip (SoC) from the iPhone and iPad.

    The rest of this post is probably only of interest to Mac users, but for Windows users, it's worth noting that the M1 chip is fast. It targets laptop and low power use cases, not gamer-class hardware, and it's not a discrete GPU. Here's my 27" iMac - Intel says the i9 in it is a 95W part:

    Single core: 1265 Multi-core: 9414

    and here's a new M1-based MacBook Air, with 8 cores running at ten watts:

    Single core: 1732 Multi-core: 7545

    That's a pretty high score for Apple's first trip into desktop land. One more for perspective:

    AMD's new Ryzen 5900X, which is a great chip, with a 105W TDP:

    Single Core: 1619, Multi-core: 13656

    The take-away here is that Apple doesn't just have fast chips for their new machines, they might have the fastest ones.

    Now, how is this going to work with X-Plane and plugins?

    X-Plane 11 is an x86_64 app, as are all plugins ever written for it. So if you run it on an Intel Mac, it just works, and if you run it on one of the new ARM Macs, it will run using Rosetta, which will translate the code as you fly.

    In the future, we will have an X-Plane build that is "universal" – that is, it contains ARM and x86_64 code, and we will have a plugin SDK that contains both ARM and x86_64 code. At this point, plugin authors can start recompiling plugins to contain both types of code as well. Users with ARM Macs will have the choice to (1) run ‘natively’ in ARM for higher performance and use only plugins that are universal or (2) continue to run x86_64 code under Rosetta, so that all plugins work.

    (This option is available for all apps that are universal on an ARM Mac – you turn “Use Rosetta” on or off in the app properties.)

    This situation is exactly the same as the PPC->x86 transition we went through years ago.

    Plugin developers: once Big Sur and the new X-code are out and we have an ARM plugin SDK, you can add a new architecture to your project and that should be it, as long as you don’t use any x86 assembly code in your add-on.

    Source
    Where to Send Feature Requests | X-Plane Developer
    X-Plane 11.50 Now Released

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    djfierce

    Eastern

    Thread Starter: djfierce

    Remember when these were Delta's competition at Hartsfield? Arguably one of the more iconic liveries of the past age. And I'm not biased, you...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 01:02 PM Go to last post
    djfierce

    MSFS Specs recommendations

    Thread Starter: djfierce

    Hello all, So I've been looking at two computers and trying to figure out if both are good enough to run MSFS comfortably. Intel i9-10900K -...

    Last Post By: djfierce Today, 01:01 PM Go to last post
    sonnymayer

    Frame rate limiter

    Thread Starter: sonnymayer

    When I set a frame rate limit in Nvidia Control Panel it has no effect in the sim but when I set it in the Nvidia Profile Inspector it does show up...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 01:00 PM Go to last post
    BillD22

    Put on Sunglasses Before Viewing!

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    Here's a shot showing off the bright MSFS2020 lens flare effect on the sun. Also see Bob's "Iceland at Dusk" thread shot #7 for a similar view.

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:59 PM Go to last post