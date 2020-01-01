Review: FS2Crew - Majestic Dash 8 Q400 Special Bundle Pack

Majestic Dash 8 Q400 Special Bundle Pack Publisher: FS2Crew Review Author:

Richard Nurse Suggested Price:

$44.95

Introduction

In almost 40 years of history, flight simulation has evolved to become an advanced platform that truly represents the real-world aviation industry. Flight simmers are provided with high levels of immersion, enjoyment, and gain incredible knowledge as third party products accurately reflect their real-world counterparts.

FS2Crew's Majestic Dash 8 Q400 Special Bundle Pack is at the forefront of this immersion in the industry, and it represents its fantastic host software, the Majestic Software Q400 very, very well. Here is why this product is so good:

It uses real-world Dash 8 Q400 SOPs designed in close consultation with Captain Brendan Ratchford

Very easy installation and setup

It is a very stable product, with hardly any glitches evident to the user

It offers voice and button control interface options, for those who don't always like to use voice only

It uses Dash 8 Q400 specific crew-flows, with the ability for your copilot to control ALL systems completely independent from you, the user

You can even do bleed off or on takeoffs and landings

Easy Installation

This product is available for Prepar3D versions 4 and 5. Simply choose your platform and follow the installation instructions:

After installation, run the Configuration Manager which should now be available on your desktop. Click on the button to Enable Voice Control. And that's it!

Easy Setup

As the Pilot in Command, you interact with the system either with VOICE COMMAND, or by BUTTON COMMAND.

Voice Control Setup

In order to utilize the speech recognition of this product, you have to setup the speech recognition feature of Windows.

You must run the voice training so the computer can learn your voice. This is a CRITICAL step. If you don't run the voice training, your speech recognition accuracy rates will not be high.

Button Control Setup

You have to open the User Guide to assign three buttons, which would be used to interact with the system: