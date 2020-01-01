Review: FS2Crew - Majestic Dash 8 Q400 Special Bundle Pack

|
Majestic Dash 8 Q400 Special Bundle Pack
Publisher: FS2Crew
|
Review Author:
|
Introduction
In almost 40 years of history, flight simulation has evolved to become an advanced platform that truly represents the real-world aviation industry. Flight simmers are provided with high levels of immersion, enjoyment, and gain incredible knowledge as third party products accurately reflect their real-world counterparts.
FS2Crew's Majestic Dash 8 Q400 Special Bundle Pack is at the forefront of this immersion in the industry, and it represents its fantastic host software, the Majestic Software Q400 very, very well. Here is why this product is so good:
- It uses real-world Dash 8 Q400 SOPs designed in close consultation with Captain Brendan Ratchford
- Very easy installation and setup
- It is a very stable product, with hardly any glitches evident to the user
- It offers voice and button control interface options, for those who don't always like to use voice only
- It uses Dash 8 Q400 specific crew-flows, with the ability for your copilot to control ALL systems completely independent from you, the user
- You can even do bleed off or on takeoffs and landings
Easy Installation
This product is available for Prepar3D versions 4 and 5. Simply choose your platform and follow the installation instructions:
After installation, run the Configuration Manager which should now be available on your desktop. Click on the button to Enable Voice Control. And that's it!
Easy Setup
As the Pilot in Command, you interact with the system either with VOICE COMMAND, or by BUTTON COMMAND.
Voice Control Setup
In order to utilize the speech recognition of this product, you have to setup the speech recognition feature of Windows.
You must run the voice training so the computer can learn your voice. This is a CRITICAL step. If you don't run the voice training, your speech recognition accuracy rates will not be high.
Button Control Setup
You have to open the User Guide to assign three buttons, which would be used to interact with the system:
- Main Button or Hard Mute Key: Used for primary interactions with the system such as interaction with the First Officer. In voice mode, this is used when you want to employ mute for extended periods of time.
- Secondary Button or Soft Mute Key: Used for secondary actions such as interacting with the flight attendant, and acknowledging remarks from the crew. In voice mode, this is used when you only want to employ mute temporarily, such as when communicating with on-line ATC.
- Opening and closing the Main Panel: Unlike in other versions of FS2Crew, you cannot open the FS2Crew main panel by clicking an area on the instrument panel. This is due to a technical limitation with the Majestic Dash 8 since it only uses a VC cockpit. The only way to open the main panel is by creating a keyboard/joystick assignment.