Orbx Announces Concrete Muni For MSFS 2020

    Coming soon to the Pacific Northwest - Concrete Municipal for Microsoft Flight Simulator!

    Andreas Hegi continues his journey across the Cascade Mountains of Washington State with the latest in his PNW series. Reinvigorating this classic Orbx destination with new ultra-HD artwork, comprehensive PBR, new modelling and terraforming, Concrete has also received major new content to bring the airfield up to date with its real-world counterpart. Beyond the perimeter, explore a host of landmarks and enjoy the stunning scenery of the surrounding mountains and valleys.

    Ideally located between Orcas Island and Darrington, Concrete Municipal will be a must-have for bush pilots of all stripes. Keep an eye on our forums and social media for more info and screen shots over the coming week!

