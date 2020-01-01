  • IndiaFoxtEcho Reports Long-EZ Pilot Figure Issues

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-16-2020 01:38 PM  
    IndiaFoxtEcho Reports Long-EZ Pilot Figure Issues

    NOTAM - Possible pilot figure misplacement on the Long-EZ after Flight Simulator 1.10.11.0. update.

    Some users reported that after the latest Microsoft update, they see the pilot figure in the Long-EZ model misplaced (apparently more often in the "Showcase" views).

    Like all of the default planes, the Long-EZ does not have pilot models, but links them from the MSFS library (allowing you to select different figures). The problem seems generated by the Microsoft update and I have reported it to Asobo - no official answer so far.

    However, it is reported in the forums that this can be fixed by:

    • Selecting one of the default aircrafts and start a flight
    • Close the sim
    • Restart the sim and reselect the Long-EZ

    We could not replicate the issue in our systems - everything is working fine on our end - so we cannot confirm this is actually a solution. By the way, the Long-EZ update is on short final - we decided to add WWise sounds and we are tweaking them a little before release.

    Source
    IndiaFoxtEcho Plans for Long-EZ And MB-339 Updates
    IndiaFoxtEcho MSFS 2020 Vision And Product Roadmap

