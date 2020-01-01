IndiaFoxtEcho Reports Long-EZ Pilot Figure Issues

NOTAM - Possible pilot figure misplacement on the Long-EZ after Flight Simulator 1.10.11.0. update.

Some users reported that after the latest Microsoft update, they see the pilot figure in the Long-EZ model misplaced (apparently more often in the "Showcase" views).

Like all of the default planes, the Long-EZ does not have pilot models, but links them from the MSFS library (allowing you to select different figures). The problem seems generated by the Microsoft update and I have reported it to Asobo - no official answer so far.

However, it is reported in the forums that this can be fixed by:

Selecting one of the default aircrafts and start a flight

Close the sim

Restart the sim and reselect the Long-EZ

We could not replicate the issue in our systems - everything is working fine on our end - so we cannot confirm this is actually a solution. By the way, the Long-EZ update is on short final - we decided to add WWise sounds and we are tweaking them a little before release.

Source

IndiaFoxtEcho Plans for Long-EZ And MB-339 Updates

IndiaFoxtEcho MSFS 2020 Vision And Product Roadmap