Taburet Releases Denver And Los Angeles For MSFS

Taburet - Los Angeles for MSFS

An enhancement for the city of Los Angeles. It is very light on frame rates yet includes all the major buildings as 3D objects, populating the city, and offering night flight as they are illuminated.

Taburet - Denver for MSFS

This is a complete reconstruction of Denver. It is very light on frame rates yet includes all the major buildings as 3D object, populating the city, and offering night flight as they are illuminated. A complete reconstruction of Denver Downtown blended with MSFS native data photogrammetry and autogen for guaranteed compatibility with MSFS future updates.

