Perfect Flight - Discovery Flights - Aerial Chauffeur for MSFS

A famous and eccentric mystery novel writer gets tired of taking the ferry to and from her mansion on Nantucket Island, and hires you as her personal pilot for the summer. You will appear like an aerial chauffeur but you'll build lots of valuable IFR flight time, flying all over New England in a brand-new Cessna 172 Skyhawk in different weather conditions and time.

So, you will accompany Mrs. Benson on her excursions to sign books, interviews and lectures. You will find Aerial Chauffeur flights into the main Flight Simulator Menu in ACTIVITIES/BUSH TRIP section.

Features

10 complete Discovery Flights Mission over the New England, US, in different weather and time conditions

A new-brand livery for the Asobo Cessna Skyhawk G1000, in special Perfect Flight Colors

50 Navigation Charts (airport Diagram, ILS, VOR, GPS, RNAV procedures) for all destination airports

A guide to access to additional resources offered by Lanier Flight Center (Cessna 172SPFlight Manuals, Pilot Information and Checklist)

Special Feature – You can fly the missions with the provided livery or with your favorite airplane

100% integrated in the Main Menu of Microsoft Flight Simulator

Localization – Product is released in ALL language supported by Microsoft Flight Simulator

User Guide includes also a detailed briefing for each mission

