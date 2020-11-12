  • Perfect Flight - Discovery Flights - Aerial Chauffeur for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-15-2020 12:41 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Perfect Flight - Discovery Flights - Aerial Chauffeur for MSFS

    A famous and eccentric mystery novel writer gets tired of taking the ferry to and from her mansion on Nantucket Island, and hires you as her personal pilot for the summer. You will appear like an aerial chauffeur but you'll build lots of valuable IFR flight time, flying all over New England in a brand-new Cessna 172 Skyhawk in different weather conditions and time.

    So, you will accompany Mrs. Benson on her excursions to sign books, interviews and lectures. You will find Aerial Chauffeur flights into the main Flight Simulator Menu in ACTIVITIES/BUSH TRIP section.

    Perfect Flight - Discovery Flights - Aerial Chauffeur for MSFS

    Features

    • 10 complete Discovery Flights Mission over the New England, US, in different weather and time conditions
    • A new-brand livery for the Asobo Cessna Skyhawk G1000, in special Perfect Flight Colors
    • 50 Navigation Charts (airport Diagram, ILS, VOR, GPS, RNAV procedures) for all destination airports
    • A guide to access to additional resources offered by Lanier Flight Center (Cessna 172SPFlight Manuals, Pilot Information and Checklist)
    • Special Feature – You can fly the missions with the provided livery or with your favorite airplane
    • 100% integrated in the Main Menu of Microsoft Flight Simulator
    • Localization – Product is released in ALL language supported by Microsoft Flight Simulator
    • User Guide includes also a detailed briefing for each mission

    Perfect Flight - Discovery Flights - Aerial Chauffeur for MSFS

    Purchase Perfect Flight - Discovery Flights - Aerial Chauffeur for MSFS
    Perfect Flight Releases Bush Trip - The Alps For FSX/MSFS
    Perfect Flight - King Air 350i eXtreme for MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx g1000 gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Stewie

    AI Landing on wrong end of Runway

    Thread Starter: Stewie

    Does anyone know how to stop AI from landing on the wrong end of the runway? I'm using the E Joshua St. Vincent scenery. Runway 7 is used for...

    Last Post By: hgschnell Today, 01:16 PM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    KJFK (New York) to RJTT (Tokyo) Lovely 13 Hour "Sprint"

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Just kind of let her run one day while taking care of Mom's affairs. She passed on November 6, 2020. It's taken a bit to try and get back into some...

    Last Post By: darrenvox Today, 01:09 PM Go to last post
    sonnymayer

    Frame rate limiter

    Thread Starter: sonnymayer

    When I set a frame rate limit in Nvidia Control Panel it has no effect in the sim but when I set it in the Nvidia Profile Inspector it does show up...

    Last Post By: sonnymayer Today, 12:56 PM Go to last post
    Skywatcher12

    Hello young flight simmers???

    Thread Starter: Skywatcher12

    Similar to the other thread for oldies... ...how many under 60's here? I don't think there are too many. The under 40's, think we may be...

    Last Post By: UPHILL3 Today, 12:31 PM Go to last post