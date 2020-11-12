Review: Taburet - Lydd Airport For MSFS 2020

Lydd Airport Publisher: Taburet Review Author:

Neil Birch Suggested Price:

$13.99

Introduction

Lydd Airport is located about 14 miles south of Ashford in the district of Folkestone and Hythe, in Kent, England. The airport is currently able to handle aircraft up to the size of a Boeing 737 or Airbus A319, but the runway length means that such aircraft can only take off with a restricted payload.

Lydd Airport opened in 1954 and was the first airport to be built in the UK following the end of the Second World War. It was built for Silver City Airways as an all-weather replacement operating base to that of nearby Lympne Airport, whose grass runway was often waterlogged in rainy weather.

Silver City Airways subsequently became part of British United Air Ferries (BUAF), under the same ownership as British United Airways (BUA). The airlines used Bristol Freighters, Superfreighters and Aviation Traders Carvair aircraft on their car-carrying routes from Lydd. However, the introduction of roll-on/roll-off ferries and hovercraft on cross-channel services led to a decline of the air ferry services from Lydd.

During the 1980s the airport was bought by Hards Travel from Solihull, who used the airport (along with Coventry Airport) as its base for its holiday operations to Spain, Italy and Austria, using Dart Herald and Viscount aircraft flying to Beauvais in France, where customers were transferred to coaches for the remainder of the journey.

Expansion of the airport was approved in 2014 following a legal challenge by Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) and the Lydd Airport Action (LAAG) Group. This includes a runway extension of almost 300 m (980 ft) and a new terminal building.

Installation

After purchasing the product from the FlightSim.Com Store, you are provided with a single zip file. With the file unzipped, it is just a simple case of placing the extracted folder into your Flight Simulator "Community" folder.

As mentioned in my previous review, there is no need to add the airport in the simulator's scenery library (as in the case of previous versions of MSFS), as this is all done automatically for you.

Documentation

Contained within the package is a single text document which contains a brief introduction to Lydd Airport, plus an installation guide.