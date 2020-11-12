Rolling Cross -- Extreme Bush Flights

Extreme Bush Flights To Remote Airfields "By The Southern Cross".

Welcome to RCS bush flights in MSFS 2020. This is our first episode following our tradition to bring great flights into the outback airports and airfields of the world. With great scenery automatically placed by the sim you will fly over rough terrain eventually reaching small fields in the jungles of Bolivia, Brazil, Venezuela, Guatemala and Panama. So with no further waste of time, get into your plane, make your flight plan and zoom into the sky...

Features

10 for the first time airfields: Sanme, Monturati Village, San Miguel de Velasco, Colamac (Canada), La Libertad, Sorata, Zumbahua, Puerto Acosta, Almirante, Saraguari

Grass, dirt and asphalt airstrips

Optimized for MSFS 2020

Use any aircraft in your hangar, make your flight plan as you desire; you may choose any take off airport or use the suggested in the manual

Complete instructions

