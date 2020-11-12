Roman Design - CNC3 Brampton - Caledon Airport Pro for MSFS

Roman Design is proud to announce the release of CNC3 Brampton Caledon Airport scenery package for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. This is a meticulously detailed scenery of a well-known local GA airport in Toronto area, where many of GTA enthusiast learn to fly and enjoy flying for many years. It was designed from scratch for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

Roman Design mission is to take Canadian scenery beyond the default and generic look, taking it to the next level. The ultimate goal is that Canadian GA airports not just look plausible, but are actually instantly recognizable and feel intimately familiar down to the very last detail, even for real pilots who experience these airports every day. Roman Design provides a home base for Canadian flight simulation enthusiasts, striving to make your local GA airport a place that you will be proud to call home.

The Brampton-Caledon airport is famous by its signature blue GA hangars with red roofs and mostly open aircraft pods, and a large open-air tie-down parking area. The original generic scenery looks unrealistic and has many issues, including the lack of the parking area, "baked-in" aircraft silhouettes, unnatural grass texture etc. This scenery is replacing 28 generic hangars with a custom 3D models and model variations and includes a total of 38 hand-modelled buildings, as well as plethora of custom and stock objects carefully placed to increase realism and immersion.

Features

38 Hand-modeled 3D buildings throughout the airport

28 signature blue semi-open hangars with red roofs modelled

Custom start parking spots on the apron (Ramp 11) and inside the hangar (Ramps 14 and 15)

Improved and redrawn taxiways, added missing lines and markings

Corrected and masked textures and terrain features

Multiple aircraft models parked in correct parking areas and inside signature open hangars

Main airport building with parallax windows and signage

Hand-modelled ultra-detailed small airport beacon on the main building’s roof, replacing unrealistic default large beacon tower

The Great War Flying Museum hangar with parallax windows and surrounding area

Museum exhibition building with signage

3 accurate customized WWI fighter airplanes rolled out in front of the museum hangar, as they often are during public events – Fokker D1, SPAD S.VII, Royal Aircraft Factory S.E.5

4 Seasons Aviation building and area

Welcome airport sign with embedded props and surrounding vegetation

Animated Canadian and RAF flags that wave in the wind, following correct wind direction

Custom aprons and aircraft parking, with signature tie-down parking spots

Realistic Fuel area with appropriate equipment, personnel shed and correct night lighting

Custom night lighting of hangars, illuminating the planes inside and hangar sides

Authentic streetlamps around the main building

Parked cars, airport vehicles, painted car parking spaces and blocks, picnic tables, fences, vegetation and other random objects added at correct spots for more realism

Hand-drawn custom helipad at accurate location

Few remaining autogen hangars replaced with more suitable models

Wooden walking bridge between the main building and apron, including 2 decorative boulders and a picnic area

Added a windsock at the correct position with night lighting

Several animated people around the airport

