FlightSim Community Survey 2020 Now Online

13-23 November 2020 Navigraph is conducting a FlightSim Community Survey together with several major add-on developers and organizations within the flight simulation community. The survey, the largest of its kind, aims to gauge the prevailing flight simulation trends and users' requests for future development.

Like previous years, this survey has an emphasis on the major flight simulators such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, Lockeed Martin Prepar3D and Laminar Research X-Plane, but now also includes questions about simulators on mobile devices, combat simulators, and helicopter simulation.

This is the largest and most comprehensive flight simulation survey in the world! By participating you are influencing the future of the community.

On the 10th of December (tentatively) results will be presented on https://blog.navigraph.com, but also by the partners participating to this survey (to the extent they wish to do so).

Take The Survey