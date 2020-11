Just Flight F-15 Eagle For MSFS Nears Completion

The DC Designs F-15 Eagle is nearing completion and release in Flight Simulator 2020; here are some of the latest screen shots.

You can also see and read more about it on the new-look In Development pages. These new pages are designed to offer more of a diary of the development process allowing you to track progress. All entries will be listed in chronological order.

We'll be aiming to use this new-look for all future products. Hopefully they'll help and be more intuitive for those interested.

