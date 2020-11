Status Report On Carenado CT182T And M20RA

Friends, after the last Microsoft Flight Simulator update (1.10.11) all of the issues reported for our CT182T Skylane in the previous version (1.10.8) were reverted and everything is working fine now.

Different situation with our M20R Ovation on which most of issues are working fine now, but there are still some which need a fix. We are working on them and expect to send a new package to Microsoft in the next days.

Please be patient.

