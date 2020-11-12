  • MSFS November 12th, 2020 Development Update

    Nels_Anderson
    MSFS November 12th, 2020 Development Update

    Happy Thursday, simmers! As a small update on the VR Closed Beta, Wave 2 invitations (non-WMR headsets) will be sent out later this afternoon with access rolling out slowly over the next couple of days. We have gathered enough testers at this time and will be closing sign-ups today. Thank you for participating and we look forward to working with you.

    SDK Update

    DevMode:

    • The console interface continues to be improved and we are now close to making it available in production. Internal tests still need to be completed before we release these improvements in a future update.
    • The new asset creation system from within the Project Editor is still a work-in-progress.
    • The node-based Visual Effects System is now ready for internal production. At the same time, we are still working through some performance issues, fixing bugs and addressing feedback from our internal power users before making it available to the third party developer community.
    • As a background task, the DevMode team is always working on improving the overall stability of the DevMode, with special focus to the Project Editor, Scenery Editor, and Aircraft Editor. The community's feedback continues to be helpful in identifying & fixing bugs which ultimately makes the tools better.

    WebAssembly:

    • We added support for standalone WASM modules. These should be placed in a "modules" folder located at the root of the package, and will be loaded automatically when the said package is mounted. The “module_init” and “module_deinit” functions will be called upon loading/unloading.
    • We are investigating several SimConnect bugs while also trying to expand its capabilities to suit third party developers’ needs.
    • We are still working on improving iteration times and the debugging experience.

