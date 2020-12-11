  • Aerosoft Previews CRJ In MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-12-2020 12:36 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft Previews CRJ In MSFS

    New work in progress insights into the development status of the Aerosoft CRJ (MSFS)! Take a look at the high level of detail that the Microsoft Flight Simulator allows us during modelling! You can find more info and pictures in the Aerosoft Forum.

    Aerosoft Previews CRJ In MSFS

    The Bombardier CRJ (for Canadair Regional Jet) is a family of regional jets introduced in 1991 by Bombardier Aerospace. The CRJ was formerly manufactured by Bombardier Aerospace with the manufacturing of the first CRJ generation, the CRJ100/200 (introduced in 1991) and the second CRJ generation, the CRJ700 series (introduced in 1999). The CRJ program was acquired by Japanese corporation Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI RJ Aviation Group) in a deal that closed 1 June 2020.

    Source
    Aerosoft - Airport Cologne/Bonn for MSFS
    Aerosoft – Airfields East Frisian Islands for MSFS
    Aerosoft New Info On Airport Chania MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS
    Tags: aerosoft, crj, decals

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsimstudios fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios taburet topskills torquesim training trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Review: Captain Sim Boeing 767 II for Prepar3D

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21621-Review-Captain-Sim-Boeing-767-II-for-Prepar3D

    Last Post By: rooitou Today, 01:37 PM Go to last post
    aler

    KORD-O’ Hare runways bumps- Why are they there? Killing my landings

    Thread Starter: aler

    Am I the only one? Why the bumps on every runway? Does anybody know how to get rid of them. I am flying only the Boeings in 4K- 42” inch TV with all...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 01:20 PM Go to last post
    ussmidway

    Another FS9 freebie

    Thread Starter: ussmidway

    Found this recently, new to me. Nice VC and 2D panels. http://commerciallevel.com/PiperArrow/

    Last Post By: pugilist2 Today, 01:07 PM Go to last post
    alan4728

    flight sim 2020

    Thread Starter: alan4728

    After many many weeks of trying the MSFS2020 its become a headache every time i try it. It should have been put on the market this way, we all had...

    Last Post By: inky160 Today, 01:02 PM Go to last post