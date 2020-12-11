Aerosoft Previews CRJ In MSFS

New work in progress insights into the development status of the Aerosoft CRJ (MSFS)! Take a look at the high level of detail that the Microsoft Flight Simulator allows us during modelling! You can find more info and pictures in the Aerosoft Forum.

The Bombardier CRJ (for Canadair Regional Jet) is a family of regional jets introduced in 1991 by Bombardier Aerospace. The CRJ was formerly manufactured by Bombardier Aerospace with the manufacturing of the first CRJ generation, the CRJ100/200 (introduced in 1991) and the second CRJ generation, the CRJ700 series (introduced in 1999). The CRJ program was acquired by Japanese corporation Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI RJ Aviation Group) in a deal that closed 1 June 2020.

