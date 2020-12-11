  • Aerobask Releases Victory G1000 Edition

    Nels_Anderson
    Aerobask Releases Victory G1000 Edition

    The Victory is an experimental single-engine very light jet. Our version is powered by a single Pratt & Whitney Canada PW617F.

    The Victory G1000 Edition is the first aircraft to feature full alphanumeric keypad input into the G1000, as made possible by X-Plane 11.50. Saves time and is extremely convenient. Input can be made in X-Plane's main screen or in a pop-up window.

    Aerobask Releases Victory G1000 Edition Panel

    Customers who own the previous Epic Victory can get this model at 50% off. Coupon code can be found in your original Epic Victory invoice. Waiting another bizjet, have a nice flight with this bird.

    (For those readers looking for an FSX/P3D alternative, you'll be glad to know that Lionheart Creations have one available here.)

