  • Sky Blue Radio Interviews Dominic Smith

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-12-2020 11:10 AM  
    0 Comments

    Willy Canuck hosts Dominic Smith from FlightSim.Com - Sky Blue Radio

    Tune into The Haggis and Poutine Show this Sunday, November 15th at 1400z as Willy and Dom discuss the last 20 years of flight simulation.

    Dominic shares his thoughts about the evolution of sims, the flightsim community and his experiences as Editor of FlightSim.Com: one of the oldest and best-known flight simulation websites in the World!

    Mixed in with classic tunes from the 1970’s and 1980’s, this Sunday’s show will be a proper quagmire of sim talk and air guitar.

    This episode shall be made available on podcast.

    1. Categories:
    2. FS2004,
    3. FSX,
    4. X-Plane,
    5. HN,
    6. Prepar3D,
    7. 2020,
    8. MSFS

