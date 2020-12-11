MK Studios Releases EFHK Helsinki Airport for P3D v4+

Helsinki-Vantaa Airport (IATA: HEL, ICAO: EFHK; Finnish: Helsinki-Vantaan lentoasema, Swedish: Helsingfors-Vanda flygplats), or simply Helsinki Airport, is the main international airport of the city of Helsinki, its surrounding metropolitan area, and the Uusimaa region. The airport is located in the neighboring city of Vantaa, about 5 kilometres (3 mi) west of Tikkurila, the administrative center of Vantaa and 9.2 NM (17.0 km; 10.6 mi) north of Helsinki city center. The airport is operated by state-owned Finavia.

The airport is by far the busiest in Finland (with 20 times the traffic of the next-busiest, Oulu) and the fourth busiest in the Nordic countries in terms of passenger numbers. About 90% of Finland's international air traffic passes through Helsinki Airport. The airport handled 21.8 million passengers in 2019, including 18.9 million international passengers and 2.9 million domestic passengers. On average, the airport handles around 350 departures a day.

Features

Highly detailed rendition of Helsinki airport and it's surroundings

Orbx Global / openLC EU / VECTOR compatible

Up to date ground layout according to the real-world changes and current construction

Up to date terminal modeling

50cm/pixel satellite resolution for the approach area and airport

High-quality 5m mesh coverage for the airport surroundings

Accurate and detailed airport infrastructure based on real sizes and dimensions

PBR implementation for taxiways and runways

PBR implementation for the airport buildings

PBR precipitation and snow effects

Terminal interior model (simplified for maximum performance)

Very realistic night lighting with directional taxiway centerline lights approach lights including correct brightness and weather/time-based visibility conditions

Optimized Dynamic Lightning

SODE jetways SODE VDGS and windsocks supported

Compatible with P3D V4.5 HF3 and P3D V5 HF2+

