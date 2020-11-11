Verticalsim Announces Clearwater Airport

Now announcing KCLW - Clearwater Airpark for MSFS and X-Plane 11!

The Clearwater Airpark (KCLW) is located in the heart of Pinellas County, Florida. The airport sits at an elevation of 71 feet above sea level and is equipped with a newly extended and resurfaced 4108 foot runway and taxiway. It features beautiful landings on both sides with downtown Clearwater present.

Take offs and landings are permitted from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. The FBO is attended daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Features

High-resolution ortho (for XP11 version)

PBR Buildings and ground textures

2020 airport layout

Clutter objects

Proper airport data/logic (PAPI light positioning, AI taxi pathing, etc.)

Free future updates

Source