An immersive scenery package covering the airport of Ronaldsway on the Isle of Man. Ronaldsway is frequently visited by airlines such as Aer Lingus Regional, Eastern Airlines, Loganair and easyJet. It is also noted for its challenging approach during stormy weather, with runways 06/26 facing significant crosswinds!
Main Features Include
- Accurate taxiway, runway & apron networks
- Accurate parking / ramp starts (Including helipad)
- Multiple HD custom buildings
- Custom PBR & reflective ground textures
- HD, orthophoto base, carefully sharpened and recolored for best results
- Full night lighting
- Static aircraft, airlines include Aer Lingus Regional, Loganair, Eastern, West Atlantic (+Manx Airlines preserved at the museum)
- Static GA aircraft
- Fully compatible with traffic Global & WT3
- Boundless HD trees
- Includes all carparks & nearby RLC Building
- Custom static ground vehicles, with Isle of Man Airport / Menzies Aviation branding
- High level of airport detail
- Hundreds of custom placed objects
- Full airport fencing accurately placed
- Includes King William's College
Version 2.0 - What's New?
- Bug fixes
- Large reduction in file size, from 2.5 GB to 1.4 GB
- Improved PBR textures
- Brand new ground textures
- Brand new HD trees
- Redeveloped night lighting
- Addition of King William's College
- Addition of more nearby warehouses
- Vastly improved level of detail
- Improved ground markings
Purchase Boundless Simulations - EGNS Isle of Man Airport v2.0