Boundless Simulations - EGNS Isle of Man Airport v2.0

An immersive scenery package covering the airport of Ronaldsway on the Isle of Man. Ronaldsway is frequently visited by airlines such as Aer Lingus Regional, Eastern Airlines, Loganair and easyJet. It is also noted for its challenging approach during stormy weather, with runways 06/26 facing significant crosswinds!

Main Features Include

Accurate taxiway, runway & apron networks

Accurate parking / ramp starts (Including helipad)

Multiple HD custom buildings

Custom PBR & reflective ground textures

HD, orthophoto base, carefully sharpened and recolored for best results

Full night lighting

Static aircraft, airlines include Aer Lingus Regional, Loganair, Eastern, West Atlantic (+Manx Airlines preserved at the museum)

Static GA aircraft

Fully compatible with traffic Global & WT3

Boundless HD trees

Includes all carparks & nearby RLC Building

Custom static ground vehicles, with Isle of Man Airport / Menzies Aviation branding

High level of airport detail

Hundreds of custom placed objects

Full airport fencing accurately placed

Includes King William's College

Version 2.0 - What's New?

Bug fixes

Large reduction in file size, from 2.5 GB to 1.4 GB

Improved PBR textures

Brand new ground textures

Brand new HD trees

Redeveloped night lighting

Addition of King William's College

Addition of more nearby warehouses

Vastly improved level of detail

Improved ground markings

Purchase Boundless Simulations - EGNS Isle of Man Airport v2.0